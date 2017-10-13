Lauren Jenne, who raised approximately $13K for Hero Dogs, named youth Philanthropist of the Year winner

Westminster High School junior Lauren Jenne is busy.

She plays lacrosse and field hockey, she’s involved in theater, she’s in a band and plays five instruments.

“Although it’s a lot of work it’s not bad work, so I enjoy doing it,” she said.

But when she’s not busy in extracurricular activities or tackling her junior year of high school, the 16-year-old does all she can to help those in need. Jenne is a member of the Children of the American Revolution, and last year spent her year as the president of the Maryland chapter.

Through her work there, Jenne, of Finksburg, raised more than $13,000 through a service project for Hero Dogs, a nonprofit organization in Montgomery County that raises and trains service dogs for disabled veterans.

And that work has most recently gotten her countywide recognition.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, Jenne will be honored in the youth category at the Community Foundation of Carroll County's 12th annual Philanthropists of the Year Awards. Nonprofit, individual, family and business award-winners will also be recognized at the event.

This year, Jenne has moved up in her role in CAR, taking on a chairman position for the national branch. CAR has three levels — local, state and national, she said.

The organization is for people under the age of 22 who, according to its website, are “lineally descended from someone who rendered material aid to the cause of American Independence as a soldier, sailor, civil officer, or recognized patriot in one of the several Colonies or States, or of the United States.” Children of the American Revolution focuses on patriotism, service and education about American heritage.

Sally Majewski, senior state president of the Maryland Society, Children of the American Revolution, nominated Jenne for the award. Majewski said she has helped mentor Jenne, who joined CAR when she was about 4 years old, she said.

Jenne chose Hero Dogs because it was local and went to veterans, she said.

“She has gone out of her way to give back to the community,” Majewski said. “I’m very proud of her. She worked very hard.”

Jenne said it was awesome finding out she’d been chosen as the winner of the youth award.

“It’s a really big deal for me. I put a lot of work into it so … my hard work definitely paid off,” she said. “I’m really glad that I have this opportunity because it’ll open up a lot of doors in the future.”

Jenne said she’s not sure what’s on the horizon for her after high school. She knows she wants to go to college, and thinks she wants to study something involving music or graphic art.

“Those are the two things I like to do the most,” she added.

But until then, she said, she’ll be continuing to work to give back to others.

It’s important to help people, Jenne said, and she really enjoys helping veterans.

“I think it’s so important to give back to them because they’re doing so much for our country — constantly fighting for our country and sacrificing their lives,” she added. “It’s important to give back. It’s important to be selfless.”

If you go

What: Carroll County Philanthropists of the Year

When: 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18

Where: Martin’s Westminster, 505 Jermor Lane, Westminster

Cost: $60

For tickets: Contact Jacie Mathias Jones at the Community Foundation of Carroll County at 410-876-5505, ext. 102.

