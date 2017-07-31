Westminster man charged with threatening man with BB gun

A Westminster man was arrested Saturday, after police said he placed a BB gun against the forehead of another person.
According to charging documents, police responded to a home in the 1300 block of Washington Road for a report of someone pointing a handgun at another person. A resident told police that Jesus Enrique Carmargo-Luna, of Westminster, had come into his home, placed a hand around his throat and put either a handgun or a replica handgun against his head.
Police said while they were speaking with the resident, Carmargo-Luna returned and began apologizing to the homeowner. Police said they saw what turned out to be a BB gun in the car along with two unrestrained children, ages 6 and 7. According to charging documents, Carmargo-Luna admitted to pointing the BB gun, but said it was a mistake and that he had returned to apologize.
He was charged with first- and second-degree assault as well as three counts of reckless endangerment, and released on $5,000 bond.
