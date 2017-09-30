Cricket appetizers, mealworm entrees and grasshopper desserts, trying the Pestaurant menu

Over my six years at the Carroll County Times, I’ve acquired any number of identifying traits among my coworkers from my love of movies to my penchant for wearing sweaters every day between October and April. One of the most persistent conversational topics over the years, though, has been my passion for eating bugs.

Now, I’ve never actually eaten a bug, but I’ve read some fairly convincing arguments as to why we should and I generally like to think I’m down for most non-harmful activities, so I consistently and vocally supported the idea that we should eat bugs, and if we did, we might be able to save the world.

That’s when the press release for the Pestaurant came across my desk.

My editors knew about my excitement for bug eating — which, again, I had never actually done — and thought this would be the perfect opportunity to put my mealworms where my mouth is. I quickly agreed to do the story, and almost as quickly came to a sudden realization. It’s really easy to talk about how great it is to eat a bug when you know you’re not going to be confronted with it.

What follows are my reviews of the four main dishes offered at the Pestaurant Pop-Up in Baltimore last week.

Fried Cricket Crostini

Fried Cricket Crostini Fried Cricket Crostini

After some pre-bug jitters while walking up to the pop-up, I decided to treat my experience at the Pestaurant as I would any sit-down meal, starting with the appetizers and working my way through several courses to dessert. That led to the first dish, the fried cricket crostini. The crostini featured a toasted croquette, a dollop of blue cheese mousse with a cricket inserted into the cheese looking either like it’s praying or about to take off into the sky like Superman depending on its angle. I couldn’t help but think of my childhood gecko, Dorian, who ate crickets on the reg.

I’ve never been one to bite into finger food, so I plopped the whole thing into my mouth at once. The cricket didn’t have much flavor on its own, but definitely added to the texture of the entire piece. I was surprised by how much of a non-entity the gross factor was. My previous hesitation vanished the moment I had the entire piece in my hand. I even ended up eating a raw cricket afterward to compare the flavor.

June Beetle Encrusted Croquette

June Bug Encrusted Croquette June Bug Encrusted Croquette

The crostini was fine, but was more interesting for the novelty of it than the actual cricket on top. The June beetle croquette, however was the perfect blending of insect and dish. Everything tastes better fried, and beetles are no exception. Unlike the cricket which decorated the crostini like a hood ornament, the beetles were crushed on top of and throughout the croquette, allowing you to disassociate from the idea that you were eating an insect a little bit.

It wasn’t until I was heading to my next dish that I kept finding little pieces of exoskeleton from both the beetle and the cricket between my teeth the way you unleash a hidden popcorn kernel three days after going to the movies.

Maryland Mealworm Crab Cake

Maryland Meal Worm Crabcake Maryland Meal Worm Crabcake

Now it was time to move on to the main course, with the mealworm crab cake. This crab cake was deceptive, because although there was a fried mealworm delicately placed atop the small crab cake, the meat of the dish was also made from mealworms and breadcrumbs. I saw a number of people fling their fried mealworms off thinking it made them safe before biting into a dish that was 80 percent worm.

This was probably the tastiest dish there, because it’s honestly pretty hard to mess up a crab cake. For those of you who have trouble dealing with the idea of eating bugs, please consider that crabs are just very large bugs, and if anything, the way we snap them apart, rip off their lungs and slurp their innards out of their shells is way grosser than snacking on a cricket like a potato chip.

White Chocolate and Cranberry Grasshopper Bark

White Chocolate Grasshopper Cranberry Bark White Chocolate Grasshopper Cranberry Bark

This dessert dish was disgusting.

I hate cranberries.

