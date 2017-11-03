Identity released of pedestrian killed in Finksburg vehicle collision

Law enforcement released the name of a pedestrian killed in a collision with a vehicle on Oct. 25 on Kays Mill Road in Finksburg.

Betty Jane Brown, 50, of Manchester, was walking southbound in the northbound lane of the road when a 2004 Acura struck her, the preliminary investigation shows. She was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

No charges have been filed.

Cpl. Jonathan Light, spokesman for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, said the case is still under open investigation by the sheriff’s office’s Crash Reconstruction Unit, and no further details are available.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who witnessed the collision or who has more information to contact contact Cpl. Thomas Vanik at 410-396-5900.

