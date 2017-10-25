Woman struck and killed walking along Kays Mill Road in Finksburg

A 50-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along Kays Mill Road in Finksburg shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and fire and emergency medical services personnel from the Reese volunteer fire company were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:50 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed a 2004 Acura TL was traveling north on Kays Mill Road and struck a pedestrian walking southbound in the northbound lane, according to police.

The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld by police pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Acura was not injured and, at this time, no charges have been filed.

The collision reconstruction unit responded to the scene. The weather was clear and the roadway surface was try at the time of the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision should contact Cpl. Thomas Vanik at 410-396-5900.