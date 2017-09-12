Libararies to host passport fairs

Library branches in the county will host passport acceptance fairs this fall where patrons can apply for and renew their passports with help from library staff.

The North Carroll branch of the Carroll County Public Library will hold events on Saturdays Sept. 16 and Oct. 14. The Eldersburg branch will host an event Oct. 14. All events will run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and both libraries will have extra staff on hand who are trained as passport acceptance agents through the U.S. Department of State.

Services will include passport application, renewal and photos. North Carroll branch manager Darrell Robertson said the library does not usually work with passport renewals, which can be sent in by mail, but the branch is offering to mail them as a courtesy during the event. Library staff will also be able to refer patrons to information about visas, travel destinations and language-learning software. Travel-themed coloring activities will be available to occupy children.

People wishing to apply for a passport should bring all necessary identification and a check or money order. More information about the passport information process is available at the libraries or at the website of the U.S. Department of State.

“The main goal is just to increase awareness of passport services at Maryland public libraries,” Robertson said. Unlike other passport application sites, there are no appointments necessary at the libraries, and staff will help patrons on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Eldersburg branch manager Nadine Rosendale said 2017 and 2018 are expected to be high-volume passport renewal years because the 2007 Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative led to many people to apply for a passport. The standard interval between passport renewals for adults is 10 years.

