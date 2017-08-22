Taneytown family promotes kindness with painted rocks

TANEYTOWN — Creativity was flowing as Eli, Wyatt and Lilyana Potts painted rocks at their dining room table Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s fun because we get to paint and it’s helping other people because we add messages that are inspiring,” said Eli, 9.

“I like to make people happy,” added Lilyana, 5.

Painted, or kindness, rocks seem to be a trend growing with the help of social media. The idea is to hide hand-painted rocks for strangers to find with the goal of brightening that person’s day.

According to the children’s mother, Holly Potts, the family’s painting project started after Lilyana found a painted rock in Roberts Mill Park in Taneytown. The rock had a peace sign on it and included the hashtag #HanoverPARocks.

For her birthday, Lilyana asked for rocks to paint. The Potts family began painting and soon, they had painted more than 70 in a week.

“We buy rocks from Lowe’s and Home Depot,” Potts said. “We paint a base coat on one side and let it dry. The next day we paint the back. The third day we put on a clear coat and add an inspirational message.”

After the rocks dry, the family places the rocks around the city at playgrounds and in other public spaces.

“While we were hiding rocks for the first time, Eli noticed that a rock he had hidden was gone,” Potts said. “He saw a woman nearby with her granddaughter and we asked her if she had found it. She said she did and tried to give it back. We told her the rock was for her, and she said her granddaughter had just lost her mother and they picked up the rock because it said ‘Have Hope’ and she felt like the message was meant for them.”

Potts said she would like to make personalized rocks for those who may need a pick-me-up. She encouraged people to private message her on Facebook if they would like to suggest a recipient.

Potts also created a Taneytown Rox Kindness Rock Movement Facebook page and a hashtag #TRKRM, which she adds to the rocks. They family also uses the hashtag #PottsRox.

“Our goal is to help someone have a moment and make them smile,” Potts said. “I want people to know that someone is thinking about them and that they matter.”

Painted rocks with a positive theme

Katrina McLain, of Taneytown, reached out to Potts on Facebook to let her know her daughter Adrianna McLain, 9, had found one at the Carroll County Public Library’s Taneytown branch.

“I was excited to find a rock. I saw it, picked it up, and brought it home,” Adrianna said. “It’s a speckled rock with the word ‘Love’ written in purple and on the back, there’s a hashtag #PottsRox.”

Adrianna said she looked up the hashtag with the help of her mother and they let Potts know they found it.

“It made my daughter’s day,” McLain said. “I think it’s a really a great thing. The smile on her face was priceless and it inspired her to paint rocks, too.”

Emily Graham, owner of The Red Door Boutique, said she has read about several painted rocks projects and has also found a rock herself.

“I found a rock at Dick’s [sporting goods store] in Westminster last weekend,” Graham said. “I cried because I was having a really bad day and the rock made me feel good. The rock that I found said ‘Dream Big,’ so for me it was as much as what was on the rock as finding the rock itself.”

Graham plans to host a free rock painting party at her store on Saturday, Aug. 26.

“It’s just what the community needs,” Graham said. “It’s a great​​​​​​ way for people to put good out there.”

If you go

What: Rock painting at The Red Door Boutique

When: 9 a.m to noon Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: 16 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown

Cost: Free

