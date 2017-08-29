Makerspace contest will find who can build a better oyster dish

Just as man has always dreamed to build a better mousetrap, or the film “Demolition Man” posits a world where toilet paper has been replaced with three seashells, the employees of Ting Makerspace are hoping someone in Carroll County has the ingenuity necessary to improve the technology behind a culinary staple: the oyster serving dish.

The Oyster Serving Dish Design Challenge begins Wednesday, Aug. 30 with a launch event at the Ting Makerspace in Westminster. The event, running from 6 to 8 p.m. will introduce visitors to the technology of the Makerspace, the rules of the contest and a chance to sign up.

The contest invites creators to come up with a superior oyster serving dish. Pieces will be judged on creativity, functionality, ability to accommodate, use of equipment and aesthetics. Participants can sign up between Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 7. The final pieces will be judged during the Westminster Oyster Stroll by a panel of judges, including restaurateurs, engineers, foodies and more.

According to Steve Pixler, Makerspace Specialist, the event came about as a way for the Makerspace to become more involved with the community. He said the Oyster Stroll has grown into a downtown tradition, and it’s exciting to be a part of it this year.

It’s $20 to enter the competition, and those who have paid the fee will have free access to the Makerspace for the entire month of September. Each final project must include pieces created or altered at the Makerspace, and they will host special equipment tutorials throughout the month specifically for oyster dish participants. A tutorial will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. for the Full Spectrum Laser Engraver Tuesday, Sept. 5, the X-Carve CNC Router, Thursday, Sept. 7, the Lulzbot Mini 3D Printer on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and the DAVID SLS-2 3D Scanner on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The judging will take place at a designer’s fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, the day of the Oyster Stroll. Those participating in the stroll will vote on their favorites throughout the day and awards will be announced at 5 p.m.

The judge’s choice will receive a $100 gift certificate to RockSalt Grille and a block of 10 passes to Ting Makerspace. Second place will be given a $50 gift certificate to RockSalt Grille and a block of 10 passes to the Makerspace, and the fan favorite will receive a $25 gift certificate and a block of 5 passes.

If You Go

What: “Oyster Dish Design Challenge Launch Event”

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30

Where: Ting Makerspace,

Cost: Entrance to the challenge is $20.

For more information: Email steve@ting.com or call 443-821-7033.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel