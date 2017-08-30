Suicide Awareness walks out of the darkness in Carroll

It was a little more than six years ago that Patti Lynch, of Mount Airy, lost her son Lenny to suicide.

It was May 2011, and the then 22-year-old had moved away from home. He had a history of depression.

“When he was living at home when he was younger, he was healthy and in counseling, and taking his medication, so he was getting the help that he needed,” Lynch said. “When he moved away from Maryland, he didn’t have his support system. He stopped taking his medication because he didn’t think he needed it because he was feeling good.”

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Lynch; her husband, Jim; and daughter, Ashley, will participate in the second annual Carroll County Out of the Darkness Walk, to be held in Krimgold Park in Woodbine.

“I would do whatever I could to support this so no other family has to go through the struggle that my family had to go through,” Lynch said. “My entire family will be there, and we are close to our $1,000 mark, so we are still fundraising and we will get there. We are so close to it.”

Out of the Darkness Walks are the primary fundraising event of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a nonprofit dedicated to research, supporting families and suicide survivors, and reducing the rate of suicide in the U.S. 20 percent by 2025. In 2014, the most recent year for which the foundation has statistics, there were 42,773 reported suicides in the nation.

Lori Barnard-Lowe is the Carroll County walk co-chair and helped establish the event inaugural year in 2016; Out of the Darkness Walks are organized by volunteers in individual communities.

“Last year we had over 500 walkers and raised over $42,000,” Barnard-Lowe said. “This year we are half way to reaching our goal of $48,000. We have seen great support from the community.”

Those interested in participating can walk without donating or donate without walking by going to the Carroll County Out of the Darkness Walk registration website, http://bit.ly/2wjwQU3. People can also register the day of the event, between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., when the opening ceremony begins. The walk itself — on a 1.5 mile paved trail or 2.5 mile path that is partially grassy — begins at 10:15 a.m.

A family picnic will be held in the park following the closing ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

Carroll’s walk also marks the beginning of a special week of suicide and suicide prevention awareness. Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day and Sept. 10 through 16 Suicide Prevention Awareness Week.

This year’s theme, according to the American Association of Suicidology, is “Take a minute, save a life” — noting that with more than 800,000 people dying by suicide worldwide each year, suicide is a major cause of preventable death. The official symbol of suicide prevention awareness is a purple and turquoise ribbon.

“I think Suicide Prevention Awareness Week highlights the opportunity to provide the community with facts, give people resources and really just a chance to speak about it openly,” said Dawn Brown, director of quality improvement and prevention at the Carroll County Health Department. “There is stigma still attached and those types of things. That is why I think it’s so important.”

Brown was thrilled to see Maryland hip-hop artist Logic perform his song, “1-800-273-8255” — the title being the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Hotline — at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday.

“The National Suicide Prevention Hotline was projected on the stage the entire performance,” she said. “It was pretty moving.”

The Health Department will be providing resources and information via email and Facebook during the week, Brown said. She would also refer people to both the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the National Alliance on Mental Illness websites as good resources for people hoping to learn more about suicide and mental illness.

Brown was also instrumental in launching the ongoing mental health first aid courses offered for free at Carroll Community College, which she says are available as a continuing resource for people who need support.

“The walk is one day, the suicide awareness is one week,” she said. “We provide all year long, 12 months a year, the opportunity for the community to come and gain further awareness about suicide and other crisis and how to help people in those instances.”

There are things people can look out for without training, however, notably changes in mood and behavior, according to Brown. A sudden shift in mood, even from being depressed to being suddenly happy, could be a sign of continued risk for suicide, she said.

“Look for changes in behavior. We want to see, do they have an increase in substance use?” Brown said. “Do they have a history of suicidal thinking or behavior?”

Anyone who feels at risk can call the Maryland Crisis Hotline at 800-422-0009, Brown said, and if there are concerns of imminent harm, a trip to the emergency room may be warranted.

“If somebody is maybe just concerned for someone, even directing them to, at a minimum, visit to their health professional to begin talking about their mood in a place can be a link to the next step,” Brown said.

Being aware, paying attention and acting when something doesn’t feel right is key. Lynch knows this from experience.

“My biggest thing would be is if you think something is wrong, don’t ignore it,” she said. “Go with your instinct, because it’s right, and it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

If You Go

What: Carroll County Out of the Darkness Walk

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Krimgold Park, 5355 Woodbine Road, Woodbine

For more information on the walk or to register, visit http://bit.ly/2wjwQU3.

For more information on suicide prevention and mental illness, visit:

The National Alliance on Mental Illness — www.nami.org

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention — afsp.org.

For more information on mental health first aid courses, visit www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org/cs. To register for a course, call 410-386-8100 or visit www.carrollcc.edu/instantenrollment.

For more information on mental health services for yourself or a loved one, call the Carroll County Health Department at 410-876-4800.