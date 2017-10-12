Governor seeking applicants for vacancy on Carroll Orphans' Court

The Governor’s Office is accepting applications for appointment to the Orphans’ Court for Carroll County, to finish the term of the Honorable Dorothy Utz, who died Oct. 1.

The applicant must be a citizen of Maryland and a resident of Carroll County for the preceding 12 months and available on Mondays and Tuesdays for Orphans’ Court sessions.

All applications must be submitted to the Governor’s Appointments Office electronically, through the website govappointments.maryland.gov.

The deadline for applications is Friday, Oct. 27.

If you have any questions regarding this appointment, please call the Register of Wills at 410-876-3158.