Carroll Hospital to host safe driving course

Carroll Hospital will host the AARP Smart Driver Safety Course on Nov. 30.
Designed to provide older drivers with the skills necessary to stay safe and feel confident behind the wheel, the 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. class will cover the safety features of newer vehicles, how medications and aging can affect driving ability, and how to pick up on the warning signs of unsafe driving.
The class will be held in the Carroll Hospital Shauck Auditorium, in Carroll Hospital’s East Pavilion at 291 Stoner Ave., Westminster.
Advanced registration for the course is required and costs $15 for AARP members, $20 for nonmembers, which also covers a lunch. Call 410-871-7000. Space is limited.
jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com
410-857-3317
twitter.com/CCT_Health