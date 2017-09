The Rotary clubs of Carroll County are in need of volunteers for the upcoming Rotary Oktoberfest.

The group is currently seeking nine more volunteers to aid with setup, beer and wine sales, adult games and other tasks.

The Oktoberfest runs from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

For more information and to sign up, visit www.signup.com/go/QCkotmG.

