Carroll County Sheriff's Office Training Academy opens at former North Carroll High

Law enforcement and county officials gathered at the former North Carroll High School building Thursday evening to send well wishes to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy, which will begin instruction Monday, and cut the ribbon on the new C. Richard Weaver Flag Court.

The training academy is certified by the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission and will provide entry-level training for recruits as well as in-service training for current law enforcement officers.

The first class of entry-level recruits — made up of 18 men training for the Ocean City Police Department, the Frostburg State University Police Department, the Hampstead Police Department and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office — was present at the ceremony.

“My hope is that these 18 gentlemen come in ready to learn and ready to start the training to become good, smart, ethical police officers,” said academy Director Sgt. Brandon Holland.

Holland helped develop the curriculum for the academy, starting in June this year. The academy currently has five instructors, three deputies of the sheriff’s office and two correctional officers, as well as additional adjuncts. Several instructors joined the academy with lesson plans they helped create through MPTC.

Chaplain Pat Geyer blessed the building for the gathered audience before it was opened to the public for tours.

The entry-level program is a 28-week, 1,126-hour course of instruction for members of small- and medium-sized police agencies, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Sheriff Jim DeWees spoke at the ceremony, saying at first the police presence near the facility might be “a bit of a spectacle,” but the academy will continue to share the building and grounds with the community including the Carroll County Recreation Council, which uses the fields and gymnasium.

To accommodate the academy, he said, several former classrooms, including those used for food and driver education, were renovated by the Carroll County Bureau of Facilities and members of the sheriff’s office. This helped reduce costs by not hiring outside contractors, he said. The footprint of the building remains unchanged.

“We basically went through cleaning the place up,” De Wees said. “A lot of elbow grease was put into this facility.”

Richard Weaver, a retired North Carroll High School teacher and current county commissioner, saw two plaques bearing his name used to dedicate the facility during Thursday’s ceremony.

KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees speaks during the open house of the new police training academy in the old North Carroll High School building in Hampstead Thursday November 2, 2017. Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees speaks during the open house of the new police training academy in the old North Carroll High School building in Hampstead Thursday November 2, 2017. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

The first was placed in a raised flower bed built by Zachary Bowman, a former student, in 2013 when Weaver retired from North Carroll. Bowman said Weaver used to be frustrated that students would cut across a section of the lawn to get to his classroom, so Bowman built the raised bed to act as a physical barrier.

Weaver, R-District 2, said Bowman was a high-level student in his agriculture classes, and the dedication of the flower bed was a surprise.

Bowman graduated from the masonry program at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center and used his skills to build the stone landscape feature during his senior year. When the building was being renovated to house the training academy, Weaver told the sheriff’s office he would not be upset if they had to take down the flower bed. Instead, DeWees said, they chose to repair some of the stone work that had been broken by a moving truck and install a new plaque to mark its significance.

The second plaque marks the C. Richard Weaver Flag Court, located directly outside the classrooms to be used by the training academy. Each morning, the recruits will raise the colors and every evening they will lower them.

“It is a time-honored tradition, but an extremely important tradition for law enforcement,” DeWees said.

He thanked Weaver for his dedication in seeing through the training academy from the idea stage to the opening.

“I wouldn’t be doing this without Commissioner Weaver,” he said.

CAPTION A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) CAPTION A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) CAPTION The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. CAPTION A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times)

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter