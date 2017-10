Reservations are required for November’s agribusiness meeting Thursday, Nov. 2. The breakfast meeting will begin at 8 a.m. at Baugher’s Restaurant in Westminster.

According to a University of Maryland Extension email, November’s speaker will be Matthew Azzam of Five Cedars Farm. He will discuss agriculture as his second career.

Email your reservations by noon Tuesday, Oct. 31, to mabbott@umd.edu or call 410-386-2760.

