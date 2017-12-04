Sheriff's Office raises $2,530 during No-shave November

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees temporarily removed the limitations on facial hair growth for his agency during the month of November so deputies could participate in No-shave November.
During the month, 82 members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office raised $2,530 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Participating members donated a minimum of $30 and were allowed to grow a “beard, mustache or goatee,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
This year, members shaved early out of respect for the funeral of Baltimore police Detective Sean Suiter on Nov. 29, DeWees said.
Standard facial hair regulations were put back into effect Dec. 1, according to the release.
More information about the Prostate Cancer Foundation is available at www.pcf.org.
410-857-3315