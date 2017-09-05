Silver Run/Union Mills Lions Club rededicates WWI memorial

Members of the Silver Run/Union Mills Lions Club and county officials gathered at the club’s community park to rededicate a World War I memorial Thursday evening. The memorial, a large rock with a bronze plaque, previously stood at Charles Carroll Elementary School.

“I think it’s important to pay tribute to those that fought and allowed us to have the freedom that we do in this country,” said Dan Szymanski, a club member who helped restore the rock.

According to James Shriver III, the rock was removed from a farm on Deep Run Road in May 1928 and transported by Mathias Monuments to Charles Carroll Elementary School. A plaque was added to the rock. It reads: “A tribute from the citizens of Myers District — May 26, 1927.”

Shriver said the tablet also contained the names of 39 soldiers from the Myers District of Carroll County who served in World War I. Shriver said all, including his grandfather, returned home but several were wounded. The memorial stayed at the school until Friday, Aug. 4 when it was moved to the Silver Run/Union Mills Lions Club park. The school, which closed in 2016, is scheduled for deomolition.

The county contracted Condon’s Excavating to move the stone and set it. Masonry contractor Bruce H. Muller fixed the base and Mathias Monuments helped clean the stone.

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Ron Stonesifer of Union Mills points out the name of his great uncle, Charles C. Stonesifer, on the WWI Memorial to Anna-Maria Halstead of Westminster during a rededication ceremony after it was moved from Charles Carroll School to Silver Run/Union Mills Lions Community Park. Ron Stonesifer of Union Mills points out the name of his great uncle, Charles C. Stonesifer, on the WWI Memorial to Anna-Maria Halstead of Westminster during a rededication ceremony after it was moved from Charles Carroll School to Silver Run/Union Mills Lions Community Park. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

Club member Allan Chrest said it was important to the club that names of the men on the plaque were maintained.

“With the school being torn down, we were afraid the community was going to lose it,” Chrest said.

Szymanski said club members used Brasso, elbow grease, and a wire brush to clean the plaque. They also power washed the rock and landscaped with pavers and purple flowers.

“I think it’s really cool that there were so many members from our area that served in the military. It includes some familiar Carroll County names so I feel like I almost know the people,” Szymanski said.

Carroll County delegate Haven Shoemaker, R-District 5, spoke during the rededication ceremony about his fondness for monuments.

“You might have noticed that monuments have been in the news lately,” Shoemaker said. “I”m glad to see people putting one up instead of tearing them down. I’m a firm believer that monuments are important. If we don’t remember our mistakes, we are doomed to repeat them.”

Carroll County Commissioner Steve Wantz, R-District 1, said the monument was “a way to make sure we keep history alive.”

“When I saw it, I was awestruck,” Wantz said. “It is beautiful.”

Club president John Hopkins said the memorial went well with the park’s WWII memorial.

“It shows we respect them,” Hopkins said. “They should still be honored for what they did. We hope people will see it and appreciate it.”

Club member Chuck Dorsey said he helped place the pavers with other members.

“It’s a good way to honor the people that are on it,” Dorsey said. “I don’t think people should forget them. They should be remembered.”

.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben