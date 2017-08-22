'Come and play with Me': Mom's fundraising brings Bohde's Place to Krimgold Park

Children in Woodbine can enjoy the remainder of the warm-weather days at Bohde’s Place, a new playground built at Krimgold Park that was made possible with donations collected by a dedicated community member.

Jami Henley raised more than $70,000 for the playground in memory of her late husband, Dave, and her son, Bohde.

Dave died of cancer in 2012 and Bodhe died of cancer in 2014, at age 4.

Henley said building the playground was important to her because playgrounds brought Bohde joy while he was going through treatment in Canton.

“We found so many playgrounds,” she said, “and my son would sit on swings or the playground for hours. It brought him a bit of normalcy.”

Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Degitz said Henley’s dedication to the project was remarkable. Her donation was the single largest fundraising campaign through the Carroll County Park Legacy Fund.

According to Degitz, the playground, “was always in the master plan for the park, but we didn’t have the money to move forward with it.”

“If I had to come up with a percentage, probably more than half the cost [of building the playground] was covered by her donation,” he said.

On Aug. 1, the park was dedicated in a ceremony attended by Henley, several Carroll County commissioners, Degitz and members of the community.

“There are no words that can even come close to express how grateful we are for everyone’s love and help,” Henley said at the ceremony, the video recording of which can be viewed on the Carroll County Government YouTube Channel. “We can only hope that the giggles and smiles that come from this playground will fill your heart as it does ours.”

As the adults spoke about the journey to the project’s completion, children ran around behind them wearing red superhero capes, already preoccupied with the new equipment.

The red superhero capes are a tribute to Bohde and other children who show resilience in the face of serious illness.

“He smiled through the whole thing,” Henley said. “To me, that’s a superhero. He’s bringing hope. He’s bringing faith.”

She said she hopes the playground will inspire other parents to spend more time with their children.

Degitz recalled from the ceremony, “One of the children from the daycare center came up to me and said: ‘I knew Bohde. He was a friend of mine, and now I get to play here.’ That will stay with me for a long time.”

The Carroll County commissioners also had a large part in the overall renovation of Krimgold Park, allocating approximately $90,000 toward the project.

“I think it’s just tremendous when the entire community comes together and puts something like this forward,” Commissioner Dennis Frazier said at the dedication. “Yes, Carroll County could have done it, but it would have probably been another 10 years before you’d have seen anything.”

Commissioner Steve Wantz agreed: “With these parks, it’s all about you. We love to see our parks and our open spaces utilized. That’s what keeps a healthy vibrant community together.”

“If [Henley] hadn’t taken it to the degree she did with her fundraising, her effort and her enthusiasm, this wouldn’t have happened,” Wantz continued.

Commissioner Richard Rothschild also spoke during the ceremony.

“This park has become a sparkling beacon in Carroll County,” Rothschild said. “And this playground is the crown jewel in the sparkling park.”

He said he and his wife enjoy taking walks near the park several times per week.

Funds for sugar maple trees planted at the park were donated by Little Sheep Christian Preschool of Mount Airy Baptist Church.

Bohde Henley was a student there before he died.

Kristen Furr, Bohde’s preschool teacher, said she chose the trees because their leaves will turn a vibrant orange color in the fall. She remembers a lesson where students mixed paint colors and learned to combine red and yellow to make orange. Bohde was delighted.

Said Henley, “It was one of my favorite experiences through Little Sheep with Bohde.”

Furr remembers Bohde as a fun pupil who enjoyed preschool.

“He loved it, and he had so much fun there because he had the chance to just be a normal kid,” she said. “There wasn’t medicine there. There wasn’t anyone poking him there.”

The sugar maple trees came from Stadler Nursery. Beechfield Landscaping also donated trees for the playground.

Shannon Baum Signs donated a sign for the playground, which invites visitors to play.

“We are honored to be a part of this dedication and this playground,” the company wrote in a celebratory Facebook post.

Before the sheet was torn away to reveal the new sign and officially open the new playground, Henley read from a piece written by her sister.

“Come and play with me,” it read. “Forget your worries for a bit. Slow down. Whether you’re young in age, or young at heart, I invite you here. Feel the joy of a slide, the excitement of a victorious climb. Feel the wind and sunshine upon your face. Live in this moment and look for happiness; it’s just waiting to be found.”

The Carroll County Park Legacy Fund is accepting contributions to purchase additional benches around the new playground and along the park’s walking trail. For more information, contact Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks at 410-386-2103 or email ccrec@ccg.carr.org.

