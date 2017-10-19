NAACP Banquet to honor past and present Carroll residents on Oct. 20

The Carroll County NAACP will host their 15th annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Friday, Oct. 20, honoring Carroll County trailblazers and looking forward to the future.

The event, themed “We the People,” will be held at Martin’s Caterers of Westminster, with a cocktail hour starting at 6:30 p.m. dinner starting at 7 and a speech by Maj. Roland Butler, assistant bureau chief of field operations for Maryland State Police. According to president Jean Lewis, the event is an opportunity to reflect on the past, celebrate accomplishments and look forward to the future.

“It gives people a chance to see the positive aspects of what we as a minority community have contributed to society,” Lewis said. “Although we are a small percentage of the county, we do work to make things better for everyone and try to enlighten folks.”

The event will also feature a silent auction of African-American framed prints and an author table where guests can purchase books from local authors.

Three individuals will be honored at the banquet, George Collins, Warren Dorsey and a third who will be revealed the evening of the event.

Collins, who passed away in 2006 and whose son Bradley will accept the award, was a deputy sheriff, the first black warden at Maryland Penitentiary, a member of the board of directors at Carroll Hospital and, most notably, according to his son president of the Concerned Citizens of Carroll County. With the Concerned Citizens, George Collins worked to find employment for African-American residents of Carroll County, finding citizens jobs at C&P Telephone, Random House and Baltimore Gas and Electric. Bradley said his father was dedicated to the idea of serving others.

“The way he felt was that we have to do the right things for people. He loved being around people and loved being able to assist them in any way,” Bradley Collins said. “If you are in a capacity to that you can help, you are all the better for it.”

He said his father lived his life according to his favorite gospel spiritual, “May the work I’ve done speak for me.”

“He was just a great person who was known as the gentle giant,” Bradley Collins said. “He was a soft-spoken person who just wanted to do right for people.”

Honoree Warren Dorsey has lived in Sykesville since the 1920s. The grandson of a slave, Dorsey went to school in at the Sykesville Colored School, before moving on to the Robert Moton School, Morgan State College and receiving his master’s degree at Goucher College. Dorsey said he greatly appreciates the chance to talk about his experiences at the banquet, but is private enough to be slightly embarrassed by the recognition he is about to receive.

“I was born and reared in Carroll County, and I’ve been through some of the worst times in this country and for people of my color and that all comes rushing to the front any time an event like this comes to me,” Dorsey said. “I didn’t learn about these things from reading or studying about it, but because I lived it.”

He said these kinds of celebrations are vital to help us move forward to the future.

“Unless we examine the past and we understand the problems that especially people of my race faced and their efforts to overcome it, we will not be able to carry the torch forward,” Dorsey said. “There are still unresolved matters in regards to race that need to be resolved. Anyone still in the fight needs to understand the way forward so they can shape what the approach will be.”

If You Go

What: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20

Where: Martin’s Caterers of Westminster, 505 Jermor Lane, Westminster

Cost: $60

For more information: Visit www.carrollnaacp.com/index.html

