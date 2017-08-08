Deadline approaching for Maryland Wine Festival Sunday group tickets

Maryland Wine Festival’s Sunday group tickets will be on sale until Friday, September 1 at www.marylandwine.org.
According to Carroll County Farm Museum manager Joanne Weant, 20 or more people are considered a group and all tickets must be purchased at the same time. Tickets are good Sunday only.
Weant said Designated Driver, Explorer Passes, and children's tickets are not part of the group sales. Ticket holders can upgrade to the Explorer Pass on site the day of the event for an additional fee.
Groups that are coming to the event by charter bus must contact the museum at 800-654-4645 or email ccfarm@ccg.carr.org no later than Sept. 5 for drop-off rules and parking restrictions.
michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com
410-857-7873