Mount Airy man to compete in Extreme Mustang Makeover

With firm hands and gentle encouragement, trainer Toby Gibbon coaxed mustang Ima Boy Scout onto a wooden platform at Trickstar Farm in Mount Airy. After only a few months of training with Gibbon, one could hardly believe that the horse had recently been roaming wild in Nevada.

Gibbon, of Mount Airy, will compete with Ima Boy Scout at the 2017 Extreme Mustang Makeover from Thursday, Sept. 14 through Saturday, Sept. 16, in Fort Worth, Texas. He will vie for the top prize of $50,000.

“Mustangs are a bigger challenge because they haven’t been handled by people,” Gibbon said. “It’s about them accepting the process. You can’t force them, you just have to spend time with them and progress when they’re ready. They’re a lot more confident and brave if they trust you.”

The Extreme Mustang Makeover program is produced by the Mustang Heritage Foundation in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse & Burro Program. Trainers have 100 days to halter break and saddle train wild mustangs to ready them for competition. After the event, spectators will have the opportunity to adopt a mustang through a bidding process. The adoption fee is split 50-50 between MHF and the trainer.

Mount Airy-based trainer Toby Gibbon is readying a 5-year-old mustang named Ima Boy Scout for the 2017 Extreme Mustang Makeover (EMM) on Sept. 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Through the Extreme Mustang Makeover, after just 100 days with their trainer, spectators have the chance to see the intelligence, talent, and trainability of America’s mustangs,” said Mustang Heritage Foundation executive director Kali Sublett in a prepared statement. “Since we created the EMM in 2007, we’ve had 75 competitions across the nation and placed over 8,000 mustangs in adoptive homes.”

Gibbon said horses and trainers are judged in three classes during the competition. Judges evaluate the trainer’s handling and the horse’s maneuvers like walk, trot, and canter. They also assess the horse’s willingness to traverse obstacles like standing on a platform. The top 10 trainers then compete with their horses in a four-minute freestyle routine.

Ima Boy Scout is the eighth mustang Gibbon has trained for the Extreme Mustang Makeover.

“I started training horses when I was 14,” Gibbon said. “I’ve always liked working with young horses. A lot of times, I’ve been the first one to ride a horse and give it a basic education. It’s amazing how much they learn in the first few weeks.”

Gibbon said he works with 6-year-old Ima Boy Scout about two hours per day.

“I got a halter on him in the first week. Others I’ve trained have taken months,” Gibbon said. “I was able to get on him in 3 weeks. He’s been a real good student.”

Employee Brandon Miller has ridden some of the mustangs Gibbon has trained.

“He really knows what he’s doing,” Miller said. “Sometimes watching him makes me nervous but I know he can stay on because he’s been doing it for years.”

Employee Danielle Randolph lauded Gibbon’s perseverance.

“He’s patient and he never gives up,” Randolph said. “It’s amazing to watch the horse’s whole personality change. They really transform with him.”

According to an MHF press release, the event will not be streamed or put online. However, a video of highlights from the Top 10 freestyle portion of the competition will be posted on MHF’s YouTube page about a week after the event.

For more information, visit http://extrememustangmakeover.com.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben