Mount Airy wins Sustainable Maryland Certified Award

The Environmental Finance Center at the University of Maryland has announced that the Town of Mount Airy was one of 13 Maryland municipalities honored at the Sustainable Maryland Awards Ceremony at the Maryland Municipal League’s annual fall conference.

Mount Airy is the first municipality in Carroll County to receive the award.

“The Town of Mount Airy is honored to be among the recipients of the Sustainable Maryland Certified award,” said Mayor Patrick Rockinberg in a prepared statement. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Sustainable Maryland to expand upon our current sustainability initiatives to promote a healthier and more vibrant community with an emphasis on improving the environment in which we live in. I am proud of the commitment and dedication of the volunteers, elected leadership, and staff and extend my gratitude for their tremendous efforts.”

“The growing number of municipalities that share a vision for statewide sustainability is a testament to Maryland’s commitment to a resilient future,” said Dan Nees, director of the Environmental Finance Center, in a prepared statement. “Now more than ever, it is critical for local leaders and advocates to take charge of moving their communities towards becoming healthier and more sustainable. It is exciting to see our Sustainable Maryland Certified program continue to empower elected officials and citizens with every new community we welcome.”

CAPTION The Stambaughs celebrate National Farmers Day by doing what they do every day -- milking cows. The Stambaughs celebrate National Farmers Day by doing what they do every day -- milking cows. CAPTION The Stambaughs celebrate National Farmers Day by doing what they do every day -- milking cows. The Stambaughs celebrate National Farmers Day by doing what they do every day -- milking cows. CAPTION The Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom Tour brings WWII aircraft to the Carroll County Regional Airport in Westminster Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom Tour brings WWII aircraft to the Carroll County Regional Airport in Westminster Friday, Saturday and Sunday. CAPTION Lauren Jenne, Philanthropist of the Year youth winner, talks giving back Lauren Jenne, Philanthropist of the Year youth winner, talks giving back CAPTION Zoe Stauch, of Eldersburg, is beating Leukemia, and being a kid. (Jon Kelvey, Carroll County Times) Zoe Stauch, of Eldersburg, is beating Leukemia, and being a kid. (Jon Kelvey, Carroll County Times) CAPTION Tamara Manahan uses microblading to semi-permanently tattoo cancer survivors' eyebrows Tamara Manahan uses microblading to semi-permanently tattoo cancer survivors' eyebrows

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben