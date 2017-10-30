None injured in Mt. Airy house fire

No injuries were reported in a Friday afternoon house fire that originated from a lawn mower on the property, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to the one-alarm fire in the 2800 block of Lavender Court, Mount Airy, at 3:22 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. It took approximately 30 firefighters 28 minutes to control the flames.
The cost of damage to the structure and contents of the property is estimated at $80,000.
The fire remains under investigation, but preliminary evidence suggests that it was accidental, according to the fire marshal’s notice of investigation.
