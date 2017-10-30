News Maryland Carroll County

None injured in Mt. Airy house fire

Catalina Righter
Contact ReporterCarroll County Times

No injuries were reported in a Friday afternoon house fire that originated from a lawn mower on the property, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to the one-alarm fire in the 2800 block of Lavender Court, Mount Airy, at 3:22 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. It took approximately 30 firefighters 28 minutes to control the flames.

The cost of damage to the structure and contents of the property is estimated at $80,000.

The fire remains under investigation, but preliminary evidence suggests that it was accidental, according to the fire marshal’s notice of investigation.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
54°