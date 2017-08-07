No injuries in Mount Airy house fire

No injuries were reported in a Sunday morning house fire in Mount Airy that began when someone discarded smoking materials in a flower pot on the front porch, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The Mount Airy Vol. Fire Co. responded to the fire in the 4000 block of Roop Road in Mount Airy around 4:37 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

About 60 firefighters responded to the one-alarm blaze and brought the flames under control in approximately an hour, according to a news release from the fire marshal’s office.

The value of loss is estimated at $120,000.

The fire remains under investigation, but preliminary evidence suggests that it was accidental, according to the fire marshal’s notice of investigation.

