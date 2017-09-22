Maryland State Police to host career night

The Maryland State Police will host a Career Night on Friday, Oct. 6, for those interested in careers in national security, public safety and emergency services.

The event will be held at the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center, 110 Airport Drive East, from 5 to 9 p.m. Food will be available.

Federal law enforcement agencies, military organizations, corrections departments, emergency services departments and local law enforcement offices will be represented at the event, which is the first of its kind in western Maryland.

The event will feature a simulated two-vehicle crash scene with victim extraction and rescue and medevac transport demonstrated by Frederick organizations.

There will also be K-9 demonstrations, motorcycles, beer goggle peddle carts, an explosives robot, an underwater recovery team, military exhibits and more.

For more information, email msp.frederick@maryland.gov or call 301-600-4152.

