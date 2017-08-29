Westminster 4-H’er profits at Maryland State Fair’s Livestock Sale

A year’s worth of hard work and competition by a Carroll County 4-H’er culminated at Monday’s 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale at the Maryland State Fair.

Tate Bittner, of Westminster, sold his 74-pound Grand Champion Market Goat to Fairplay Games for $800. He also sold his 139-pound Grand Champion Market Lamb to the Maryland State Fair Racing Committee for $1,399 ($10 per pound).

4-H’ers “invested a lot of time and money in their livestock in order to prepare them for competition and auction," said State Fair Livestock Sale Chairman Kathy Gordon in a prepared statement. "It teaches them responsibility for their animals, how to make wise management decisions, and provides the financial support and encouragement necessary to meet future goals."

According to an MSF news release, 62 youth between the ages of 8 and 18 received the proceeds raised from the sale of their livestock to invest in their education or a new livestock project.

