Marriage & Relationship Education Center to host family-focused events

The Marriage & Relationship Education Center will host three events in the fall aimed at strengthening families.

All events require preregistration, which can be done by visiting www.mrecenter.org/events, calling 410-386-9003 or emailing amy@mrecenter.org.

The first, coming up on Saturday, Aug. 19, is Secret Keeper Girl — Purple Party Tour, a program aimed at “tween” girls ages 7 to 12 and their mothers or other guardians.

From 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Uniontown Bible Church, 4280 Watson Lane, Union Bridge, this bonding event is a national tour based on the book “Mother-Daughter Wisdom” by Christiane Northrup. The program will encourage girls “to embrace true beauty and biblical modesty in a world that serves up more pressure for kids than ever before,” according to a news release from MREC. The show will feature confetti canons, a hair and fashion show, balloon sculptures, bouncing beach ball competitions and more.

“And remember to wear purple,” said Amy Gilford, a spokesperson for MREC.

In the fall, the center will host two classes.

The first, The Smart Stepfamily, is a two-part class held Sept. 13 and 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Carroll Nonprofit Center, 255 Clifton Blvd., Westminster.

Ron Deal, the author of “The Smart Stepfamily: Seven Steps to a Healthy Family,” will teach the class, intended to address the challenges unique to blended families. Registration is $24.99 per couple and includes a copy of Deal’s book.

Make it Last is a three-part class that will run on Oct. 6, 13 and 20 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Registration is $99 per couple.

“We'll offer proven techniques to deal with stress, roles and responsibilities, financial management, and we'll even cover the secrets to lasting love,” the center shared in the release.

This class is one of the center’s regular offerings, usually held twice a year. MREC founders Bill and Anne McKenna teach the class.

Gilford said she loves to hear the testimony from couples who have completed the classes.

One couple, who married this summer, said, “Mr. Bill and Mrs. Anne worked side by side with us to help us discover each other’s personalities, how to communicate and that we were a team not an enemy to each other.”

The Marriage & Relationship Education Center, located at 255 Clifton Blvd., Suite 213, in Westminster, is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that aims to strengthen families.

