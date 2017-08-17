Corrections department praises Sykesville farm rehab program

Second Chances Horse Farm in Sykesville is a sanctuary for retired thoroughbred racehorses that also serves as a rehabilitation and job training program for prison inmates. The facility held its 36th graduation for an inmate on Tuesday.

Stephen T. Moyer, secretary of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, praised the program during the graduation and said it will be looked at as a model for other rehabilitation programs in the state.

The Maryland correctional system is expected to see changes in the next year under the Justice Reinvestment Act of 2016, the purpose of which is providing for more effective treatment to offenders.

“We’ve got to change the way we do business,” Moyer said. “A program like this — with a very low recidivism rate — works.”

Catalina Righter/ Carroll County Times J. Michael Zeigler, deputy secretary of operations for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, speaks to inmate Clarence Young at Second Chances Farm. J. Michael Zeigler, deputy secretary of operations for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, speaks to inmate Clarence Young at Second Chances Farm. (Catalina Righter/ Carroll County Times)

The recidivism rate of Second Chances graduates has been quoted at 10 percent, about a quarter of the state average. However, program volunteers said this number may be outdated and they are working on more accurate data.

Moyer said DPSCS hopes to expand the Second Chances program and even convince Gov. Larry Hogan to visit.

The program lasts six months, after which inmates earn a “Groom Elite” course completion certificate. Participants work on the farm, caring for the horses, in a team environment with a handful of other inmates and several volunteers experienced in equine care.

The farm is run in partnership with the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation. Currently it is home to six horses, including Luci, a descendant of 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat. When a thoroughbred is no longer able to race, its future can be uncertain, and the farm has saved some horses from being euthanized.

The graduation ceremony was attended by employees of DPSCS, farm volunteers and inmates enrolled in the program. For two of the inmates, this was their second day in the program.

Catalina Righter/ Carroll County Times Second Chances Farms offers a six-month rehabilitation program for inmates that teaches them job skills working on a horse farm. The artwork pictured above was made by an inmate who graduated the program. Second Chances Farms offers a six-month rehabilitation program for inmates that teaches them job skills working on a horse farm. The artwork pictured above was made by an inmate who graduated the program. (Catalina Righter/ Carroll County Times)

At Second Chances, the inmates are referred to as “students.” Not only are they learning to care for the horses, but they are learning work skills and social skills that they hope will help them hold down a job once their sentence has been served.

“The men here are well aware of consequence,” Sara Stine, the program’s director, said in her remarks at the graduation. But at Second Chances, “Consequence here comes organically, with no judgment.”

Working with the horses at the farm and seeing the effect of their care day after day has a real effect on the inmates, according to Stine.

“These horses do the work. They are the teachers,” she said.

What she notices most about newcomers is how closed off they are, a necessity, she assumes, of living in a prison. But this closed-off attitude isn’t one that can last long when the inmates have to learn so much so quickly in order to take care of the horses.

Though DPSCS could not release the name of the graduating inmate to the Times, speakers at the graduation consistently praised the way his politeness and social skills had improved.

In the last month, one of the horses developed an abscess on his hoof. The inmate nursed the hoof for six days, and the abscess cleared without the need for a vet.

Catalina Righter /Carroll County Times Second Chances Farm, located in Sykesville and operated by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, provides a home for retired thoroughbreds and rehabilitation program for incarcerated people. Second Chances Farm, located in Sykesville and operated by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, provides a home for retired thoroughbreds and rehabilitation program for incarcerated people. (Catalina Righter /Carroll County Times)

“He said this program, this job, has taught him how to deal with people in a professional way,” Stine said. Where before he could be rude and hotheaded, she now describes him as “determined” and “hardworking.”

“In the horse industry in particular those are some great qualities,” she said.

The program isn’t for every inmate. For one, they cannot be violent offenders because of the risk posed to the Second Chances staff, most of whom come from the equine world, not the correctional one.

Alex Wooton, a graduate of the program, spoke at the graduation about his experience working alongside the graduate and encouraged the newcomers to the program to stick with it.

“You can’t come here with a ‘I’m doing things my way’ attitude,” he said. “Once you make it six months, you learn a skill that will take you wherever you want to go as long as you push yourself.”

While Stine stressed that the program “couldn’t be a minute less than six months,” often the most profound changes in the students take place in the last few weeks.

She said she knows the learning experience has been successful when she can honestly say she would recommend an inmate for a job.

“They have to be willing to learn … to have the ability to be like a sponge and take it all in,” she said.

The Justice Reinvestment Act of 2016

This piece of legislature was signed into law by the governor May 19, 2017. Most provisions of the act will go into effect Oct. 1. According to the website for the Maryland Alliance for Justice Reform, “The JRA seeks to reduce Maryland’s prison population and use the savings to provide for more effective treatment to offenders, before, during, and after incarceration. This is intended to reduce the likelihood of reoffending, as well as to benefit victims and families.”

Stephen T. Moyer, secretary of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, said the program partially aims to address the dipping prison population, which fell below 21,000 this year, as well as outdated incarceration facilities and the logistics of correctional staffing.

More information on the JRA, as well as the entire text of the 204-page bill, is available at www.ma4jr.org/justice-reinvestment.

CAPTION Carroll County Public Schools holds its 2017 Culture Expo at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Thursday, August 17, 2017. Carroll County Public Schools holds its 2017 Culture Expo at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Thursday, August 17, 2017. CAPTION Carroll County Public Schools holds its 2017 Culture Expo at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Thursday, August 17, 2017. Carroll County Public Schools holds its 2017 Culture Expo at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Thursday, August 17, 2017. CAPTION Kids Feeding Kids, an organization started by Sharon Bonner, was born from an early morning idea. Bonner, of Manchester, said after working as a lunchroom mom for three years, she knew she had to do something for kids in need of meals over the summer. Kids Feeding Kids, an organization started by Sharon Bonner, was born from an early morning idea. Bonner, of Manchester, said after working as a lunchroom mom for three years, she knew she had to do something for kids in need of meals over the summer. CAPTION Visitors enjoy the opening night of the Hampstead fire carnival. Visitors enjoy the opening night of the Hampstead fire carnival. CAPTION Highlights from Frazier's conference on proposed resolution to censure other Taneytown council members. Highlights from Frazier's conference on proposed resolution to censure other Taneytown council members. CAPTION Students participate in Eldersburg Robotics Camp. Students participate in Eldersburg Robotics Camp.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter