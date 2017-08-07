Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Mount Airy

Maryland State Police troopers from the Frederick Barrack are investigating a fatal vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle that occurred Sunday evening on Md. 27 near Mount Airy.

At about 8:37 p.m. Sunday, the operator of a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Md. 27 north of Md. 144 when the operator struck the rear of a second vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV, according to a news release from police.

The motorcycle rider was ejected and suffered “major trauma,” police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were made available. Police did not name the motorcycle rider or any occupants of the SUV.

The investigation is continuing. Southbound Md. 27 was closed for approximately four hours as a result of the crash.