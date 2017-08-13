College motorcyle safety course instructor urges bikers to practice their skills

For those looking to get their motorcycle license, it can be difficult to get the needed experience behind the handlebars without illegally taking a bike out onto the road.

To help teach potential and current cyclists how to best drive a motorcycle, Carroll Community College will host motorcycle safety courses from Sept. 6 through the end of October. New bikes are used during the courses, so students are familiar with the latest in motorcycle technology.

The Times caught up with instructor Keith Gelsinger to discuss riding, safety and his history on a bike.

Q: You first got your motorcycle license 27 years ago, what first attracted you to the motorcycle?

A: I had several family members and friends who rode motorcycles when I was young. I also rode ATVs from a very young age so I always enjoyed riding.

Q: What are some misconceptions people have about motorcycle riding and safety?

A: I don’t like to speak for other people but we teach strategies to reduce risk and how to apply them in real world motorcycle riding.

Q: Is there one piece of advice you think is the most important thing to know?

A: Motorcycles are fun, but that's also a contributing factor that makes them dangerous. There is a time and a place for all types of riding. You must practice your skills and be proficient.

Q: What first made you want to teach motorcycle riding?

A: It was the constant opportunity to learn from other professionals as well as students. I like to witness the success of students complete the course and fulfill their goals at the end of class. Some students remain in contact and to see them out on the road enjoying the freedom of riding is always a great feeling.

Q: What’s the one thing non-motorcycle drivers should know about motorcycle safety?

A: Be more aware of motorcycles and give them a little bit of room on the road.

Q: What advice would you give someone considering getting their motorcycle license?

A: Be patient with yourself and don’t be over-critical. We all start at different levels and some people acquire skills faster than others. If it’s a true passion, then stick with it no matter what, and find a way to achieve your goals.

If You Go

Information about dates, course information and costs, visit the Non-Credit Course Selection at www.carrollcc.edu or call 410-386-3100.

