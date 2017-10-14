Crash involving motorcycle sends two to Shock Trauma

Two people were taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma on Saturday night after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle.
The driver of the motorcycle was driving northbound on in the 2300 block of Littlestown Pike when they crossed over the center line, striking the vehicle driving southbound, Sean Slattery, of Maryland State Police, said. The incident occurred at about 7:45 p.m.
One person from the vehicle and the driver of the motorcycle were both flown to Shock Trauma. Early investigations show no sign of impairment, Slattery said.
Slattery said that as of 9 p.m., the road was still closed.
