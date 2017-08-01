Monocacy river board expected to vote on recommendations Aug. 2

The Monocacy Scenic River Citizens Advisory Board was tasked with creating a set of recommendations that would help maintain and protect the river. After several months of meetings and public hearings, the board is expected to vote on a plan of recommendations at a meeting Wednesday.

The citizens advisory board is composed of members from Carroll and Frederick counties. The river itself flows through both counties, with the majority of it within Frederick’s boundaries.

The river management plan has several recommendations meant to help protect the river and its ecological systems, but many landowners are of the opinion the plan will cost them their property rights. One person who feels this way is Earl Bell, who is a Carroll County-appointed board member. Bell owns property along the river in both counties, he said.

Bell, who spoke only for himself, said that compromise is possible, as long as it doesn’t take away constitutional property rights, but for many of the property owners, the plan comes off as a land grab.

“And that’s what we find incredibly objectionable,” he said.

Bell said that he will not vote for the plan as it stands and said it needs to be scrapped so the board can start the process over. He compared the lack of protection for property rights to cancer.

“If it’s metastasized throughout the plan, you work yourself to death trying to clean it up,” Bell said.

The board held a public hearing in July on the proposed recommendations, and while the majority of speakers were landowners concerned with property rights, about a third spoke in favor of more environmental protections for the river. Most citizens at the meeting were from Frederick.

River advocates urged the board to expand buffer zones, which had already been in the plan and removed, to keep the water clean. In Frederick, the Monocacy Scenic River provides a portion of the drinking water, advocates said at the public hearing.

Mona Becker, an associate professor of environmental science at McDaniel College and a river board member, said after the public hearing that many of the comments had been voiced before. And while people, including Bell, are asking for more science behind the recommendations, Becker said it’s already there.

Buffer areas, which can be used to help to the river, are a common accepted practice in environmental science, she said, so a specific study on buffers and the Monocacy isn’t necessary, she said.

The board is expected to vote at the meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday in Winchester Hall in Frederick. There will also be a discussion about the final draft of the plan, according to the board’s website.

