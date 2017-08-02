Monocacy river plan passes

The Monocacy Scenic River Citizens Advisory Board gathered Wednesday night in Frederick to go through the final draft of the river management plan with a fine-toothed comb and in the end passed the plan.

The board passed the plan 6-2, with Carroll members Mona Becker, Jim Wieprecht, George Grillon and Chris Heyn joining Frederick members Robert Whiting and Jack Lynch its approval. Earl Bell, a Carroll representative, and Sam Roop, a Frederick representative and the vice-chair of the board, voted against the plan.

The board members sat down Wednesday and pored over the final draft of the River Management Plan — a set of recommendations for Frederick and Carroll counties, Frederick City, and the Town of Walkersville — and in order to modify, add or delete recommendations, as well as adjust the executive summary at the beginning of the plan. They had received 47 written comments, and changes reflected the comments and the board members’ thoughts after reading through the plan.

Among modifications to the plan were adding a recommendation to add signage to the river about public access points, changing the time to review the plan from five years to 10, and adding a recommendation for counties to reach out to landowners about programs that could help address goals and resource management.

One of the changes Grillon, who serves as the chair of the board, proposed was clarifying the goal of the plan. It’s not about coming onto people’s land and telling them lines exist or forcing them to have buffer zones. It’s about “helping the public help the river,” he said.

The recommendation would add a sentence to the executive summary, which would be backed up by the recommendations and the rest of the plan, said Bryon Madigan, the Carroll County staff liaison. The recommendation passed unanimously.

The river plan has been a controversial topic with landowners coming to meetings to express concerns that the board is trying to take away their property rights or make a land grab. Grillon and Bell both own land along the Monocacy.

Bell brought up these concerns, saying that the three issues he saw in the comments were the lack of science, disrespect to property rights and the feeling that the board has had another agenda during the process.

“For those reasons, in my opinion, the plan is inefficient,” Bell said.

And the tension surrounding the plan was apparent in the room as members of the audience made comments, both out loud and under their breath, as the board members made their way through the plan.

As the board was discussing property rights and adding sentences to the executive summary, a man in the audience announced he needed to leave before he vomited. He thanked Bell for his work and left the room, stopping by the door to speak with one of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies who was providing security at the meeting.

“I better leave before you need your gun. You’re going to be up at my house. I’m going to protect my property rights,” the man said to the deputy before leaving. The deputy, as well as another one, followed the man out of the room.

Bell’s wife, Lisa Bell, made multiple comments from the audience, at one point prompting Lynch to ask if she wanted to be removed from the room. Grillon reminded Lynch that he was the chair.

Around 9:30 p.m., Grillon motioned to approve the plan, prompting Bell to encourage his fellow board members to vote against the plan.

“I feel strongly that it is a good idea to look hard at this river and see how we can perpetually maintain it. I think we’ve gone down a path that isn’t going to give us a positive result for reasons unnamed,” Bell said.

Bell said he felt that by passing the plan, there was the chance that more harm would be done than good.

“But I don’t think if we did everything in this plan, we would fix anything,” he said.

Roop, who also voted against approving the question, asked if the board was ready, noting the time and saying he didn’t want people to make a vote based on being tired.

Now that the plan has been passed, it will go to the Frederick and Carroll county governments. In Carroll, the plan will go before the Board of County Commissioners, who will decide if the plan will go to the planning commission, Madigan said.

It is unclear what will happen if the two counties make opposing decisions on the plan, Tim Goodfellow, the Frederick County staff liaison said.

CAPTION Truck racing at the Carroll County 4H/FFA Fair. Truck racing at the Carroll County 4H/FFA Fair. CAPTION Truck racing at the Carroll County 4H/FFA Fair. Truck racing at the Carroll County 4H/FFA Fair. CAPTION Cake auction at the 2017 Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair. Cake auction at the 2017 Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair. CAPTION Runners compete in annual bed race at Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair. Runners compete in annual bed race at Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair. CAPTION Dejuan Price, Biz Challenge finalist, discusses bookSwap Dejuan Price, Biz Challenge finalist, discusses bookSwap CAPTION Scenes from the Mount Airy Fire Carnival on Tuesday, July 25 Scenes from the Mount Airy Fire Carnival on Tuesday, July 25

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio