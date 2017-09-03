Monarch Madness celebrates journey of butterflies

Each year, Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks hosts their Monarch Madness festival celebrating the migration of monarch butterflies. During the event, visitors are given a chance to meet with monarchs, learn about their life cycle and enjoy food, games, live music and wagon rides.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Bear Branch Nature Center, 300 John Owings Road, Westminster. The event is free, but there is a $5 parking fee.

In the past, hundreds of Carroll County residents have attended the festival. Each year, the butterflies travel 2,000 miles to Mexico where they join fellow members of their species in overwintering sites. The Monarch Madness festival is designed to help raise awareness for programs like Monarch Watch, where the staff at Hashawha Environmental Center, Bear Branch Nature Center and the Carroll County Outdoor School help monitor the butterflies during their journeys.

During the event, the butterflies will be tagged and released, with organizers taking note of the insect’s sex and where and when it was released. Other organizations will track the butterfly during its journey across the country in order to identify and protect sources of nectar along the path.

Last year, the center collected 200 monarch caterpillars and released 30 butterflies during the festival.

Monarch butterflies emerge from cocoons in Mexico each spring before heading north. Two generations later, they settle in Maryland and other northern locations. The fourth and final generation then travels back to Mexico.

Alan White / Carroll County Times Bear Branch Nature Center Volunteer Maggie Kunz, left, of Westminster, helps Brayden Warren, 6, of Westminster, examine the butterfly he and his family just caught as his mother Amy Warren looks on during the Monarch Madness Festival at the nature center in Westminster. Bear Branch Nature Center Volunteer Maggie Kunz, left, of Westminster, helps Brayden Warren, 6, of Westminster, examine the butterfly he and his family just caught as his mother Amy Warren looks on during the Monarch Madness Festival at the nature center in Westminster. (Alan White / Carroll County Times)

