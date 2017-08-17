Westminster man allegedly holds woman hostage, threatens her life

A Westminster man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly held a woman for ransom and threatened to kill her.

Gino Scott Mondali, 25, of the 400 block of Rockland Road, was charged with one count each of extortion over $1,000, false imprisonment, second-degree assault and first-degree assault. He is being held without bail after a Thursday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, the Westminster Police Department received a report Wednesday that a man was contacted by his daughter, who was being held against her will. The woman said her father needed to pay $3,000 or her captor would kill her.

An officer responded to the property where the woman was being held and found her sitting outside in a vehicle. The officer observed bruising on her neck and called for emergency medical personnel, according to the statement.

The woman said during the day of the incident, she and Monaldi argued about property allegedly belonging to Monaldi. At one point, Monaldi grabbed the woman by the neck and pushed her against a wall while the two were standing on stairs. He threatened her for losing the items, according to the statement.

When Monaldi released the woman, she said she was leaving the property and calling the police. Monaldi then picked her up, slammed her into a piece of furniture and placed both hands on her neck and squeezed until she became unconscious, according to the statement.

The woman was awakened when Monaldi smacked her in the face, according to the statement. He was on the phone with an unknown person and the two demanded $3,000 to replace the missing property, allegedly marijuana, and threatened to kill the woman and her family members if she did not comply within 24 hours, according to the statement.

Monaldi confiscated the woman’s phone and car keys and prevented her from leaving the property. He then coerced her to call her father, requesting the $3,000, according to the statement.

Monaldi then left the residence and threatened to beat the woman to death if she did not come up with the money, according to the statement.

Monaldi was arrested in a traffic stop the same day, according to the statement.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 15.

