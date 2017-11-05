The 44th Annual Mistletoe Mart launches Thursday

Mistletoe Mart, the long running Christmas and holiday theme arts and crafts bazaar, returns Thursday for it’s 44th consecutive year.

Opening at 10 a.m. Thursday, at The Church of the Ascension, 23 North Court St., Westminster, Mistletoe Mart will feature handcrafted wreathes, pottery, baskets, chocolates baked goods and more from 51 artisans and vendors. It runs through Saturday, Nov. 11.

“It is a juried arts and crafts event,” said Sandy White, with the church, who is leading advertising for the event. “Juried means people come and they have to basically audition to get into the mart.”

There will also be food for sale, complimentary tea served all three days, and the Angel Room, where children younger than 8 can makes crafts while their parents shop, White said.

Admission to the market is $5 per person, per day, while children younger than 12 are free.

Proceeds go to support the church’s emergency fund, White said.

“This is the largest fundraiser our church has for the year and what it is ports are things that are not within our budget,” she said. “For example, two years ago we had a storm and it badly damaged the roof of the church and the bell. That’s a huge cost that’s not in our budget.”

The church also donates 25 percent of the proceeds to a local nonprofit after Mistletoe Mart each year, White said.

“We rotate those charities also so that we try to help different charities each year,” she said, noting past beneficiaries have included Access Carroll, Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County and New Life for Girls.

Mistletoe Mart has its roots 44-years-ago as a casual fundraiser that has grown to see up to 3,000 shoppers over three days each year, White said.

“It started with about five ladies who decided they wanted to do something as a fundraiser for the church, and it has been going strong over since,” she said. “People come back year after because they know they can get quality merchandise, very unique and different and they know they are going to see new vendors.”

If you go

What: The 44th Annual Mistletoe Mart

When: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Thursday Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m Saturday, Nov. 11.

Where: The Church of the Ascension, 23 North Court St., Westminster

Cost: $5 per person, children 11 and younger free.

For more information, call 410-848-3251, send email to themistletoemart@gmail.com, or visit www.mistletoemart.com.

Maryland Commission for Women to hold listening tour

The Maryland Commission for Women is hosting a listening tour with the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland at McDaniel College at 6 p.m. Monday in Decker Auditorium.

This event is a chance to discuss challenges that women face and what would make their lives better, Cheryl Knauer, director of Media Relations for McDaniel, said via email. A report with recommendations for improvements in programs, legislation and policies that impact the lives of Maryland women will be developed from this session and presented to the Maryland State Legislature, she said.

The event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged, but not required, at https://voicesofmarylandwomengirlscouts.eventbrite.com.

Carroll County Arts Council to host “Shrek: The Musical, Jr.”

The Carroll County Arts Council is hosting their fall production of “Shrek: The Musical, Jr.” starting Friday. Nov. 10. The play adapts the popular Dreamworks film, bringing Shrek, Donkey, Fiona and the rest of the swamp to life on stage. The production will feature more than 50 teen actors in a variety of roles.

The show runs 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 and at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday Nov. 12 at the Carroll Art Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for youth 25 and younger or 60 and older. For more information, visit www.carrollartscenter.org or call 410-848-7272.

