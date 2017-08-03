News Maryland Carroll County

Sheriff's office seeks leads on missing Sykesville woman

Jon Kelvey
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information that could help locate a missing Sykesville woman.

Jessica Erin Kittle, 33, of the 6600 block of Marvin Avenue, was reported missing July 29.

Described as a white woman of about 150 pounds and standing around 5 feet 6 inches, Kittle was last seen leaving her home around 2 p.m. July 29 driving a red, 2004 Nissan Altima with a trash bag on the rear window and a missing passenger side mirror. The car has a Pennsylvania license plate, KJC9798.

Investigators believe Kittle could be in the Baltimore City area and are asking anyone with information about her location to call the office at 410-386-5900.

