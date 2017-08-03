Police: Missing Westminster woman found dead; no foul play suspected

A Westminster woman reported missing on Tuesday has been found dead in the city of Westminster.

Diane Louise Bollinger, 62, a resident of an assisted living facility on the 1200 block of Deer Park Road, left the facility at 8 a.m. Tuesday in her car to go shopping, but never returned. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office had been trying to locate Bollinger.

She was located Thursday “unfortunately deceased, in Westminster city,” said Cpl. Jon Light of the sheriff’s office. “No foul play suspected.”

Light said no further details will be forthcoming.

