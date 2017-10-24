Pennsylvania man charged for alleged vehicle theft in August

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday for his alleged participation in an August vehicle theft from a Finksburg dealership.

Marcus Deyshawn Miller, 21, was charged with five counts, including theft between $10,000 and $100,000, conspiracy to commit theft between $10,000 and $100,000, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. He was released on $1,000 unsecured bond after a Tuesday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, a trooper from the Maryland State Police responded to Classic Motors in Finksburg on Aug. 28 for a report of a stolen truck. The owner said surveillance footage showed the vehicle being stolen at approximately 12:15 that morning and the thief or thieves appeared to have a key because of the way the vehicle was turned on and driven off the lot.

The owner believed that two men who had looked at the vehicle two days earlier were suspects because they were the only people to have looked at the truck on the lot. He believed they had stolen the key to the truck and returned a false key to the dealership.

He gave the trooper surveillance footage of the two men, according to the statement.

On Sept. 5, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper recovered the stolen truck. One of the men suspected in the theft was arrested following a vehicle pursuit in Pennsylvania.

Miller was the passenger in the car. The trooper compared surveillance footage from the Finksburg dealership with identification photos of Miller, according to the statement.

A warrant for Miller’s arrest was issued on Sept. 24, according to electronic court records.

Miller’s telephone number is listed as unknown in court records. A court date is scheduled for Dec. 29.

