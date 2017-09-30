Microbrewery festival is gathering place for families and friends

At the Maryland Microbrewery Festival on Saturday the air was filled with the sound of live music and conversation, the smoke of cooking meat and a crisp chill that signaled fall weather after several days of heat earlier in the week.

“It’s perfect beer-drinking weather,” said Mark Click, of Westminster. He and friends Herb Eyler and Mike Blaney have been attending the festival for years and enjoy the chance to catch up.

“It’s a chance to get together, have a good time and meet new people,” he said.

This year’s 12th annual festival saw the greatest number of presale tickets purchased yet, totaling about 1,400, according to event organizer David Shriver. Twenty breweries set up shop at the Union Mills Homestead alongside food vendors, craft vendors, a cornhole tournament and three live bands.

“People like that it’s open air,” Shriver said. “It’s like a tailgate without a football game.”

Homestead Executive Director Jane Sewell said she sees many people using the festival as a venue for family reunions and catching up with old friends every year.

“It’s a family thing,” said Jerry Rosko, of Sykesville, who was attending with his wife, Jane, and their grown children. Like many guests Saturday, their family has been coming to the festival for years.

Microbrewery Festival at the Union Mills Homestead, Saturday September 30. (Alan White / For Carroll County Times) (Alan White / For Carroll County Times)

For a group of McDaniel students, the event was a new tradition. “We’re pregaming the [McDaniel] football game,” said Grace Lyons with a laugh.

She and her friends Noel Nunnermacker, Siobhan Fay and Tyler Van Dyke were impressed by the variety of the brews that were offered for tasting. Nunnermacker said her favorite so far was a pumpkin ale.

The event is certainly a family affair for the Shriver’s, the historic owners of the homestead. Catherine Shriver volunteered during the day at the token booth accompanied by her young daughter. She said her father had been working all week with the set-up for the festival and had been there since 7 a.m. that morning working with vendors.

“It’s just a really fun event,” she said.

According to Sewell, the festival is almost all run by volunteers, with only about five paid staff members in total.

Behind the scenes, starting at about 8 a.m., judges spent the day evaluating competitors in the microbrewery competition, where 86 brews competed for the title of Best in Show. This year, the title came with an engraved crystal ice bucket from the homestead and the chance to brew a 500 gallon batch of the winning recipe with DuClaw Brewing Co.

The brews were separated by type into 10 categories and Beer Judge Certification Program licensed judges worked to chose the best beer in each category based on criteria like aroma, appearance, flavor and mouth-feel.

This year’s Best in Show was a barleywine brewed by Christopher Hanyok, of Deleware.

The family atmosphere also extended to the vendors area where Westminster restaurateur David Johansson worked alongside his son.

Johanssons Dining House was serving a couple of their own house brews as well as seafood and German fare. Johansson cooked a large batch of sauerkraut to accompany Baltimore-sourced German Binkert’s sausages while his son shucked raw oysters. The festival is great promotion for the restaurant’s catering service, he said. “You could say it’s what we do.”

Joel Cook and Bill Marion, who were volunteering as beer pourers, said they feel like part of the Johanssons family after several years working at the festival.

“It’s a fun atmosphere — great fellowship, great beer,” Cook said. “For me, this is the start of fall.”

