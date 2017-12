Children will have the opportunity to make their own menorahs before the Hanukkah holiday this Sunday at Home Depot in Eldersburg.

The class, sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Center Carroll County, begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Eldersburg Home Depot, 1326 Londontown Blvd. and is open to the public.

