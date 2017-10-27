Sykesville man arrested after alleged obscene digital harassment

A Sykesville man was arrested Friday after he allegedly sent women digital harassment, obscene videos and requests for sexual favors.

Michael Leonard Melby Jr., 21, of the 5700 block of Bartholow Road, was charged with two counts each of obscene telephone misuse; harassment, a course of conduct; harassment through electronic mail; and one count of prostitution. He is being held without bond awaiting bail review as of 6 p.m. Friday, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to two different women who shared screenshots of interactions with Melby that show alleged repeated and persistent harassment including requests for sexual favors, solicitation of sex for money, obscene text messages, multiple friend requests from social media profiles allegedly operated by Melby and videos of a subject ejaculating onto a phone displaying a photo of the alleged victim.

Initially the women did not know who the messages were coming from and, in one case, the person texting began to reference the woman’s friends and family to imply that he knew her, police said. In both cases, the women repeatedly told the messenger to stop contacting them, according to the statement.

One of the women was able to convince the messenger to contact her by FaceTime and was able to screenshot a photo of Melby, which she used to tentatively identify him to the sheriff’s deputy, according to the statement. On Wednesday, she was able to FaceTime Melby again, at which time she identified him with certainty and he allegedly admitted to the messages, videos and requests. A warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday, according to the statement.

A court date is scheduled for Dec. 29.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter