Three scholarships available from the Maryland Dairy Industry Association

The Maryland Dairy Industry Association will offer two $500 and one $1,000 Boyd Cook Memorial Scholarships to MDIA members or their dependents next year. The scholarships will be awarded at the Maryland Dairy Convention on Feb. 9 at the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center in Frederick.

According to an MDIA news release, the scholarships are named for past MDIA board member Boyd Cook, who made many contributions to the dairy industry. Applications are due Jan. 10. Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors, undergraduate students enrolled in a two- or four-year college and graduate/professional school students. Applicants can win each award level only once. MDIA offers student-level membership.

For the scholarship application or an MDIA membership application, call 301-349-0750 or email secretary@marylanddairyindustry.org. Scholarship applications will be available at http://ansc.umd.edu/extension/scholarships and on the MDIA Facebook page.

