Two Carroll college students win Maryland State Fair scholarships

Carroll County college students Nicholas Parrish and Tucker Schmidt recently received $2,000 scholarships from the Maryland State Fair Scholarship Program.

“Since its inception in 1879, agriculture education has been one of the Maryland State Fair’s top priorities,” said Maryland State Fair assistant general manager Becky Brashear in a prepared statement. “Our competitive scholarships highlight and reward the accomplishments of youth, help them with their educational pursuits, and promote the importance of agriculture to our state and our world.”

According to a Maryland State Fair news release, Parrish, of Westminster, and Schmidt, of Taneytown, completed essays on their experiences participating in the state fair and how the scholarship would be beneficial in helping them with their career goals. Parrish is a University of Delaware student. Schmidt is a West Virginia University student.

