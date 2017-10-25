Sykesville man killed in Md. 32 collision

A Sykesville man died Tuesday after a serious motor vehicle collision on Md. 32 Monday night.

According to a Maryland State Police press release, Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack troopers and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of London Bridge Road in Sykesville for a vehicle collision at 9:58 p.m. Monday. Mark Rhodes, 37, of Woodbine, was driving a 2005 Ford F-450 southbound and Timothy Peak, 36, of Sykesville, was driving a 1994 Chevrolet 1500 northbound. Initial investigation revealed that the two collided head-on on the northbound side of 32.

Based upon Peak’s serious injuries, he was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by MSP Aviation after a prolonged extrication. Peak died at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Rhodes remained on scene and refused medical treatment, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information on the accident should call MSP in Westminster at 410-386-3000.

