MDOT SHA to host public meeting on Md. 32 project on Oct. 17

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration invites the public to attend a public meeting for the Phase II Dualization of Md. 32 (Sykesville Road). The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 17 in the Glenelg High School cafeteria.

According to a MDOT SHA press release, the project will widen Md. 32 from a two-lane road to a four-lane divided highway with shoulders. The six-mile Md. 32 widening project in Howard County will begin at Linden Church Road and end at the I-70 interchange. The wider roadway will improve safety and operations and reduce traffic congestion within the region. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2019.

The public meeting will provide attendees the opportunity to understand the project design, the upcoming construction schedule, and to ask questions and provide comments, according to the press release.

For more information, contact Jason Stolicny at jstolicny@sha.state.md.us or 410-545-0379.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben