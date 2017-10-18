Police Identify four who died in Md. 31 crash

Three Carroll residents under 21 years old, one of them pregnant, were among the four killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Md. 31 in Westminster that authorities said involved excessive speeding by one of the vehicles involved.

Law enforcement released the names of those involved in the crash Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect vehicle, which was a 2011 Infiniti G37, was driven by Joshua Paul Summers, 30, of Baltimore. Summers formerly lived in New Windsor, according to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Summers was also known to use the name Joshua Paul Devine, which is how his name is displayed on his most current MVA documentation, according to the release.

After striking a second vehicle, which sustained minor damage, the Infiniti G37 collided head-on with a 2000 Mercury Cougar, driven by Brittany Ellen Livesay, 19, of Union Bridge, according to the release. Livesay was pregnant at the time of the collision, police said.

Two others were in the vehicle with Livesay. Kirk Douglas Callis Jr., 20, of Hampstead, was in the front passenger seat and Breanna Marie Evans, 19, of Union Bridge, was in the rear passenger seat.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Summers was traveling approximately 100 mph when he lost control of his vehicle.

The deceased were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore, according to the release.

The other vehicle involved was a 1998 Infiniti Q45, driven by James Johnson, 70, of New Windsor. Lyndsay Stauffer, 31, of Westminster was a passenger in the car. Neither was injured, according to the release.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.

A deputy traveling on Md. 31 to New Windsor saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed toward Westminster passing other vehicles, according to Cpl. Jon Light, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. The deputy turned his patrol car around to attempt a traffic stop, but the Infiniti was already out of sight, Light said Tuesday.

When traveling back toward Westminster on Md. 31 to attempt to locate the vehicle, the deputy came upon the crash scene on Md. 31 near where Old New Windsor Pike and Stone Chapel Road converge.

As the deputy approached the area of Md. 31 and Old New Windsor Pike, he observed that a “major motor vehicle collision had just occurred,” with the suspect vehicle fully engulfed in flames, and another vehicle off of the roadway into a ditch, according to news release Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation showed that the Infiniti G37 had passed another eastbound vehicle and clipped the Infiniti Q45, before losing control and striking the Mercury Cougar, Light said.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13