Four dead in crash on Md. 31 outside Westminster

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Md. 31 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Capt. Marques Price of the Westminster Vol. Fire Dept.

The collision occurred on Md. 31 near where Old New Windsor Pike and Stone Chapel Road converge.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Price confirmed there were two vehicles involved and four fatalities, and that the area was being searched for any other injured. He said his department had been on the scene for only about 15 minutes and would know more later.

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, whose office is investigating the incident, said one vehicle was traveling approximately 100 mph when the collision occurred.

DeWees said the crash scene looked “devastating.”

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

