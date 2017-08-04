Retired cop guilty in probation violation case related to GPS

A retired police officer was found guilty of violating his probation before a visiting judge Friday morning in Carroll County Circuit Court, but the judge deferred sentencing until later this month so the man could enter mental health treatment.

Joseph Guy McGuire, 59, of the 400 block of Luther Drive in Westminster, pleaded guilty to not getting mental health treatment, which was a condition of his probation from another case.

McGuire appealed two of his cases, the probation case handled in court Friday, and a harassment case in which he had been convicted of harassing a Manchester police officer and the officer’s wife. The harassment case was overturned in June after it was discovered one of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Sgt. Brandon Holland, put a GPS tracker on McGuire’s car before having a search warrant signed by a judge.

Holland, along with two other deputies, was called in to testify in court Friday, but all three were dismissed after the attorneys met with retired Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Dana Levitz in chambers.

McGuire had been placed on probation in October 2014 after he was found to have a handgun in his vehicle. His current probation agent told Levitz that he had not complied with the condition of seeking mental health treatment. She raised concerns about McGuire being released Friday without going into an inpatient treatment plan, noting that despite having an evaluation two weeks ago, he had still not sought out treatment.

McGuire’s attorney, Lyle Stalter, said that while the evaluation was done weeks ago, he had just received it on Monday. It had also been updated Thursday night, he said.

Stalter said he planned to reach out to the Carroll County Youth Services Bureau to see if they had a treatment plan that would work with his client.

Stalter argued that the violation was technical and McGuire should not have to serve additional time on it, instead just getting mental health treatment.

McGuire had been sentenced to 297 days in the original violation of probation case that McGuire was appealing. McGuire served 97 days, so the maximum he could be sentenced would be 200.

Levitz also heard from Manchester Police Department’s Cpl. Jeffrey Kazmaier, who McGuire had allegedly harassed. “He’s done nothing but cause me and my wife heartache,” Kazmaier said.

Kazmaier told the judge that McGuire terrorizes people and he has no respect for the law. The Kazmaiers have not been in contact with McGuire.

Levitz told McGuire he was not to contact that Kazmaiers or reach out to any agencies or organizations about them.

“They are out of your life unless you want to spend your time in the Carroll County Detention Center,” Levitz told McGuire.

Levitz deferred sentencing until 10:30 a.m. Aug. 22 in order to give the attorneys and probation agent time to find a mental health service for McGuire.

