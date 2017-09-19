Historical Society celebrates 150 years of McDaniel College

From secret government bunkers, to religious affiliation debates, to the name change that still ruffles some feathers, McDaniel College has seen it’s fair share of excitement.

College Historian James Lightner presented on significant moments in the college’s 150-year history at a Box Lunch Talk titled “McDaniel College at 150,” held by the Historical Society of Carroll County on Tuesday.

Lightner, who is the author of “Fearless and Bold: a History of McDaniel College, 1866-2002,” said “I’ve done enough of these talks that I wanted to do something a little different.”

He said he focused on turning points in the history of the college and was pleased to hear that friends who had attended his talks before learned something new from Tuesday’s presentation.

Larry Scerfey, a Westminster resident and member of the Historical Society who attends many of the Box Lunch Talks, said one of the most surprising things he learned was the presence of the secret government bunker underneath Lewis Hall.

According to Lightner’s presentation, the government assisted the college with funding for new construction provided that it could build the bunker, which was to be used as a possible media censorship center during the Cold War.

The bunker still exists, though now it is no longer a government secret and is used as a computer lab.

Lightner began the talk with the college’s founding as Western Maryland College in 1867. Though popular myth attributes the name to the railroad, Lightner said, “That ain’t the truth; we do not know.”

Primary source documents do not reveal the reason for the naming of the college. They do confirm that the college was the first in the state to be co-educational; both men and women have been welcomed as students since the beginning.

This did, however, lead to a set of rules and regulations, which Lightner called “draconian,” enforced by the board of trustees and College President Thomas Hamilton Lewis, who served for 34 years with a prudent head for budgeting and a Victorian sense of propriety.

Though Lewis’ leadership is honored from an administrative standpoint, some students took issue with the president’s lack of rapport. One poem published in the college’s yearbook contained a secret acrostic that reads, “Doc Lewis is a horse’s ass.” Lewis responded by suspending the yearbook for several years.

Lightner’s presentation went on to cover pivotal points in the college’s history including World War II and the 1974 formal separation from the Methodist Church.

One of the last topics was the 2002 name change of the college from Western Maryland to McDaniel, after a beloved administrator, William R. McDaniel, who served for 62 years.

“Don’t ask me questions about it anymore,” Lightner said, partly joking, but mostly serious. This event was lived history for the professor emeritus, who served on the committee for the name change.

He said the rebranding was a financial necessity for the school, which relies heavily on tuition for funding. The change of name stopped the school from being mixed up with larger state schools and gave it a new identity.

“The very next year, applications doubled,” he said.

For Lightner, the talk was a way to celebrate the history of the school, a topic which he has been interested in since he was himself an undergraduate there.

Of the anniversary, he said, “We hope you will join us in our celebration.”

Cathy Baty, curator for the Historical Society, said the event had a nice turnout of approximately 65 attendees, including Box Lunch regulars and those with a specific interest in McDaniel College.

“We try to feature an assortment of topics to attract different audiences,” she said.

The next talk, “Rough Stone to Living Marble: The Sculpture Studio of William Henry Rinehart,” will be held Oct. 17 at Grace Lutheran Church in Westminster. Admission is $7; $3 for members.

