Windsor Mill man arrested in Finksburg on drug and ammunition charges

A Windsor Mill man is being held on drug and ammunition charges after being arrested Wednesday in Finksburg, police said.

Elijah Mays, 21, of the 3000 block of Milford Mill Road, has been charged with possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, possession of drugs other than marijuana, possession of contraband in a place of confinement and illegal possession of ammunition, according to electronic court records.

Maryland State Police responded at 5 p.m. Wednesday to the Jiffy Mart at 3131 Baltimore Blvd. in Finksburg for a call of an possible intoxicated man trying to gas up his car, according to charging documents.

Police encountered the man, later identified as Mays, at the cashier’s counter in the store and described his appearance in the charging documents as “lethargic. Mays’ eyes were droopy and his mouth was open.” Mays had a difficult time hearing police commands to keep his hands out of his pockets and was seen to be swaying, according to the charging documents.

The store manager pointed police to the store’s hot dog warmer, where police found 45 Xanax pills packaged in four separate baggies, according to charging documents. Video surveillance footage examined later would show the pills become visible on the counter near the hot dog warmer after Mays leaned up again the area, according to the charging documents.

Police also found three Xanax pills in the store restroom and one more on the carpet near the cashier’s station where Mays had been standing when police arrived, according to the charging documents.

Mays was arrested and taken to Carroll County Central Booking where police discovered another two Xanax pills and a “.380 bullet” in the pockets of his cargo pants, according to charging documents, which noted the pants were too thick to feel these items when Mays had been patted down before his arrest.

Mays is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to a prior felony conviction, according to charging documents.

Mays is currently being held at the Carroll County Detention Center with a set bail of $10,000, awaiting a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22, according to electronic court records.

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health